Pastor Brent Alan Johnson
His Legacy…Pastor Brent Alan Johnson, 50, passed away October 6, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1970, in Sodus, New York to Eugene Johnson and Alberta (Knights) Johnson. Pastor Brent married the love of his life, Kelly Prosser, on August 19, 1989, in Neodesha, Kansas and they had two children Haylie and Dayna. He loved his daughters very much and was extremely proud of both of them. He loved spending time with his girls and especially loved taking trips to Disney World and Disneyland with them. Pastor Brent was part of Baptist Bible Fellowship International as a missionary to Southeast Asia for more than a decade. Pastor Brent was highly educated earning both a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree but he especially loved studying and learning God's Word. He will be remembered as a man who loved his ministry and all the relationships that came with it. During his free time, Pastor Brent enjoyed spending time on the golf course. He also loved playing video games both online and off. He developed relationships in the online gaming community to the point of inspiring some to seek out a relationship with Christ. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His Family… Pastor Brent will be missed by his wife Kelly; his children, Haylie Johnson and Dayna Johnson; his parents, Eugene and Alberta Johnson; siblings, sister, Lisa (Kevin) Snyder and an adopted brother, Allen Owens; nieces and nephews, Gabrielle Snyder, Caleb (Olivia) Snyder, Nehemiah Snyder, Andrea (Brian) Fite, Alexandra Owens, Alissa (Micah) Lockerby, Elijah Prosser, Naomi Prosser, great niece and nephews Colton Fite, Emma Fite, Oakley Lockerby, In-laws, Mother-in-Law Elaine Prosser, Brother-in-Laws Chad (Suzannah) Prosser, Jeremy (Jacqueline) Prosser. He is preceded in death by his Father-in-law, DeWayne Prosser and his adopted sister, Aase Owens.
His Farewell… Pastor Brent's family and friends will gather on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Liberty Baptist Church located at 599 Chilson Rd, Howell, MI 48843. His Community Farewell will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church at 11:00am (gathering begins at 10:00am). Pastor Brian Stewart a dear lifelong friend of Pastor Brent's will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Liberty Baptist Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Pastor Brent's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
