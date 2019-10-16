|
|
Brian K. Andrews
Brighton - October 14, 2019, age 52.
Beloved husband of Maggie. Loving father of Miranda K. Andrews (Ryan Drumm). Dear son of Thomas and Nancy. Brother of Deanna (Rick) Perfetto, Katrina Akers and Julie (half-sister). Cherished uncle of Leia (Eric), Tara, Billy, Ian, Kyle (Laine), Shannon (Fiance Kevin), Jack, Carrie, April, Gerald III (Hannah) and Dante. Great-uncle of Maci, Cara, Caden and Alexandria. Visitation Monday, 2-8 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River). Scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019