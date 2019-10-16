Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian K. Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian K. Andrews Obituary
Brian K. Andrews

Brighton - October 14, 2019, age 52.

Beloved husband of Maggie. Loving father of Miranda K. Andrews (Ryan Drumm). Dear son of Thomas and Nancy. Brother of Deanna (Rick) Perfetto, Katrina Akers and Julie (half-sister). Cherished uncle of Leia (Eric), Tara, Billy, Ian, Kyle (Laine), Shannon (Fiance Kevin), Jack, Carrie, April, Gerald III (Hannah) and Dante. Great-uncle of Maci, Cara, Caden and Alexandria. Visitation Monday, 2-8 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River). Scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.