Brigitte Ann Charnesky
Brigitte Ann Charnesky

Brigitte Ann Charnesky, age 28, passed away the evening of July 2, 2020 with her father and sisters by her side. She was preceded by her mother, Patricia Charnesky, and leaves behind her father, Mark Charnesky, and her sisters and brother, Jessica (Andrew) Hamm, Kristopher (Sarah) Charnesky, and Autumn (Benaiah) Barrieault. She also leaves behind her niece and nephews, Dylan and Hanna Hamm, and Westley Charnesky, her beloved Nana, Barbara (Leroy) Roman, and her many aunts and uncles that showered her with love. Brigitte will be laid to rest with her mother, Patricia, at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Odayin-a camp for children with heart disease, a place near to Brigitte's heart.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
