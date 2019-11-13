Services
Bruce H. Love

Howell - Bruce H. Love, age 97 of Marion Township, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born February 7, 1922 in Marion Township, the son of Floyd J. and Hazel (Huff) Love. Bruce graduated from Howell High School and farmed his entire life. Beloved husband of 71 years Grace (Riemenschneider) Love whom he married on July 3, 1948 in Chelsea, MI. Loving father of Paul Steven Love of Howell. Proud grandfather of Jayme (Jonathan) Hommer and their children Elliott and Margot of Seattle, WA, Jade (Travis) Hodge and their children Isabella and Tyler of Howell and Courtney Haydu and her children Jorden, McKenzie and Alexis of Howell. Dear brother of Mary L. Miller of Fowlerville. He was preceded in death by his brothers Charles and Fred Love. Bruce was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Farm Bureau for 74 years and a former Supervisor for Marion Township. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church 8201 W. Iosco Road, Fowlerville, MI on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with coffee hour at 10:00 a.m. and luncheon following the service at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or LACASA, Development Department, 2895 W. Grand River, Howell 48843. Please sign the family's online guest book at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
