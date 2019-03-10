Bruce P. Strong



Howell - Bruce P. Strong, age 86 of Howell, passed away late Thursday afternoon, March 7, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pontiac on February 21, 1933, he was the son of the late Melvin F. and the late Romaine (Golden) Strong. Bruce has been a lifelong Livingston County resident and was a 1952 graduate of Hartland High School. He retired from Ford's Wixom Plant following 42 years of service and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Howell. Bruce enjoyed tending to his large garden and mowing his property on his Ford Jubilee tractor and on his new John Deere tractor. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Beloved husband of nearly 61 years to Caroline (Chubb) Strong whom he married in Howell on March 22, 1958. Loving father of Richard (Debra) Strong of Montana, Susan (Neil) Thomas of Howell and Glenn (Holly) Strong of Jackson. Proud and adoring grandfather of Garrett, Brandon, Xiaoxiao, Michael, Daniel and Tracy (Isaiah) Martinez; great-grandchildren, Shaylene and Isaiah, Jr. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Strong and Steve Melville. Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). A funeral service in honor and celebration of Bruce's life will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 10:00 to 11:00) at the First Presbyterian Church, 323 West Grand River Avenue, Howell. Interment will follow at the Hartland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Howell or the Howell Nature Center. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 10, 2019