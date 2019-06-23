Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Brighton - On June 11, 2019 Callie L Hose passed away at home in Brighton at the age of 92 surrounded by her children.

Callie is preceded in death by her Parents Sheridan and Carrie, Husband Lyle Hose, Brothers Calvin and Joe, Sister Ida Mae Duda, Daughter Pat Price, Granddaughter Dianne Kokalis and Daughter in Law Diane Price.

She is survived by her children Dee Price, Don Price (Karen), Chris Price, and Debbie Wodolan (Ed) all of MI and Glen Price of Florida. Brothers Charles (Joyce), Cecil (Teenie) and Sister Joyce Kordahl (Chester) all of MO.

Callie was blessed to be able to enjoy her 12 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great Great Grandchildren for many years.

She was an excellent cook and loved to prepare meals for her family. She was outstanding at embroidery and for many years sold her work at craft sales. She spent many hours in recent years crocheting rugs and donating them to the animal rescue.

Her constant companion of 13 years her dog Mandy brought her much joy and laughter in her later years.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled for later in the year.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 23, 2019
