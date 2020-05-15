|
|
Carol Ann Newell
Howell - Carol Ann Newell, age 56 of Howell, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born December 25, 1963 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Donald and Virginia (Gary) Pearson. Loving wife of William "Bill" Newell, Sr., and very proud mother of son, William Newell, Jr. Also survived by siblings, Denise Pearson of Highland, MI, Debra (Mark) Richard of Dexter, MI, Chris Hughes and Dennis Pearson, both of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Donny and David. Carol enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was well known as an excellent server, having worked at several local restaurants, including Brighton House for thirty years and Grill in the Ville in Fowlerville. She was an avid reader and volunteer at the American Legion Post #141 in Howell. Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held at MacDonald's Funeral Home in Howell. A public service for friends will be at a later date to be announced. Please leave a message on Carol's guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 15 to May 17, 2020