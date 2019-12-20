|
HOWELL - Carol E (Horn) Bridges n. e. Zeestraten, 73, of Howell, MI passed away December 15, 2019 in Ypsilanti MI after a brief battle with aggressive lung cancer. Carol was born December 25, 1945, in Garden City, MI as the daughter of Cornelius and Eleanore Zeestraten. She graduated from Taylor Center High School in 1963. She was the mother to Thomas Horn II, Shelly (Horn) Lechnar, and Toni Horn. On October 17, 1992 she married Thomas C Bridges in Trenton, MI. They have spent the last 27 years residing in Howell MI.
She worked as a cashier for many years at Kroger, Wrigley, and Chatham, then as a Home Healthcare Aide before retiring. She was affiliated as a volunteer with St. Augustine Church in Howell for several years. She was also very involved in the Collie Club of America and the Great Lakes Newfoundland Club. She loved to garden, help anyone she could, and spend time with her husband, children and grandchildren at the lake. She was known for her spunky, sassy attitude and kept everyone smiling anytime she could. She cared for everyone she met, and changed the lives of so many people.
She will be forever remembered and missed by her husband of 27 years, Thomas Bridges, stepson Thomas Bridges Jr and his children Miranda, Blake and Justin; son Thomas (Amy) Horn II and their children Cornelius ‘CJ’ (Sarah), Zachary, and Bailey; step-son Kevin Bridges and his children Kayla, Hunter and Grant; daughter Shelly (Paul) Lechnar and their children Christopher, Anaya, Teagan and Victoria ‘Tori’; step-daughter Lisa (Chuck) Heyde and their children Morgan and Brenden; daughter Toni Horn and special niece Debra ‘Debi’ (Richard ‘Rick’) Phillips.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Cornelius and Eleanore Zeestraten, grandson Ethan Lechnar, and brothers Kenneth, Keith, and William Zeestraten.
Requiem mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday December 21st at St. Augustine Church 6481 Faussett Rd Howell MI 48855. There will be a vigil/visitation at the church from 9:00-10:00 am prior to mass.
Arrangements were handled by Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh MI.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Dec. 20, 2019