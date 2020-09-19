CAROL J. WISSER
of Fowlerville - age 89, passed away September 19, 2020. Carol was the beloved wife of the late Henry, loving mother Robert (Deborah) and David (Teresa) and cherished grandmother of Stacy, Chad (Lori) and Tara. Visitation will be held Wednesday at 11am until the time of the service at 2:30 pm from the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton. In lieu of flowers donations in Carol's name may be directed to the Guest House of Fowlerville, 135 Free Street, Fowlerville, MI 48836. Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com