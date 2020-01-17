Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Carol M. De Vries

Carol M. De Vries Obituary
Carol M. de Vries

Howell - Carol M. de Vries, of Howell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Carol was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 23, 1930, the second daughter of Walter and Alice Severs. She graduated from Milford High School and attended Michigan State University before marrying Ronald Peter de Vries in 1950. They were married 50 years before his passing in 2001. Together they enjoyed gardening, music, coin collecting, and travel, but their greatest satisfaction in life was loving, encouraging, and enjoying their family. In 2011 Carol married William Williams, and they were blessed with nine years of extraordinary love and companionship. In addition to her husband Ronald, she is preceded in death by her sister Norma McDermid. She is survived by her husband William; daughter, Alice Ryczek; sons Ronald (Dina) and David (Jeanne); grandchildren Ronald (Libby), Wesley (Cindy), Jonathon, Danae, Zachary, and Allison; and great grandchildren Annabelle, Lucy, and Magnolia.

Carol's children would like to express their deepest appreciation to her nephew Andrew McDermid, and Allen and Wendy Williams for their continued support, presence, and love. They would also like to express their gratitude to those in the neighborhood who looked in after her, and to those at Grace Hospice whose care and patience brought Carol and her family great peace and comfort. Carol's family will gather privately to celebrate a life well lived.

Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
