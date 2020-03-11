|
Carol Richter
Howell - Carol Ann Richter of Howell, born February 9, 1942, went to be home with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's at age the of 78. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Carol was born in Wheeling, West Virginia. She met her husband Harry Richter in 1961 and were married December 6, 1963. In 1965 Carol and Harry moved from West Virginia to Detroit, Michigan and in 1976 they moved to Howell, Michigan. Carol worked in the banking industry all of her life. She started in Wheeling and took time off to raise her family and went back to work in 1978 at McPherson Bank in Howell. Carol, if you didn't know it, was an avid U of M fan. Carol and Harry were ticket holders for 28 seasons. They traveled to all of the original Big 10 venues to watch their favorite team with their dear friends the Storey's and Williams'. They even attended the 1989 Rose Bowl. Every weekend she would put on her Tom Brady New England Patriot Jersey and cheer them on. She was an avid reader and loved her music especially bluegrass. Carol loved her family dearly and she was their "heart and soul." She was a supportive and nurturing person, always there for family and friends. Her husband, children and grandchildren never wanted for anything and they always felt loved. Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years Harry. Her two children; Dana (Greg) Compton and David Richter, her three beloved grandchildren who meant everything to her; Bruce Compton, Brendan Compton and Shelby Compton, her brothers; Robert (Phyllis) Givens, John (Joe) Givens and her sister Norma Jean Leinan. She was preceded in death by her mother Genieve Givens. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). Her final resting place will be in Wheeling, West Virginia at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020