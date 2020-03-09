Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol "Omie" Robbins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol "Omie" Robbins Obituary
Carol (Omie) Robbins, 78, Pinckney, MI, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Carol was the daughter of Charles and Leona Shaver, sister to Sandy Hayes and Randy Shaver, mother to Jana Adkins, Wendi Garlick, Merilee Berry, Briget Sawallich, Samantha Balde, and Joy Pine. She had 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Omie enjoyed baking, cooking, dancing, travel, and clowns. Everyone loved Omie, and she loved everyone. The family is planning a celebration of life for late spring. In Lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to breast cancer research, the Multiple Sclerosis Association, Gleaners Foodbank, and the Humane Society.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -