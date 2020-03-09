|
Carol (Omie) Robbins, 78, Pinckney, MI, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Carol was the daughter of Charles and Leona Shaver, sister to Sandy Hayes and Randy Shaver, mother to Jana Adkins, Wendi Garlick, Merilee Berry, Briget Sawallich, Samantha Balde, and Joy Pine. She had 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Omie enjoyed baking, cooking, dancing, travel, and clowns. Everyone loved Omie, and she loved everyone. The family is planning a celebration of life for late spring. In Lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to breast cancer research, the Multiple Sclerosis Association, Gleaners Foodbank, and the Humane Society.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020