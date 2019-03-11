Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Brighton - Carol "Kay" Erickson Spangler, 88, passed away peacefully February 25, 2019 at home surrounded by family…a life well lived.

Carol was born in Chicago, March 18, 1930 to Fern (Culver) Erickson and Carl Victor "Vic" Erickson.

After graduation from Oak Park (Illinois) High School, she attended Ohio Wesleyan University graduating Phi Beta Kappa, Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Art and Interior Design. She was an active member and President of Delta Delta Delta sorority.

Carol was a devoted mother and homemaker and the ultimate hostess. Patience was her virtue. She was a classy lady both in dress and attitude. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed quilting, gardening, golf, crossword puzzles and volunteer work. At age 57, she joyfully earned her private pilot's license.

People loved Kay. She was kind, generous, neighborly, and always went out of her way to help others.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Paul Wilford Spangler as well as daughters Laura (and Peter) Rodin and Sue Spangler, and son Brad (and Christine) Spangler. She adored her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard Erickson of Richmond, VA . She was predeceased by her parents and son Capt. Todd Spangler.

In lieu of flowers, please forward donations to Residential Hospice, 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098. Do something nice for someone and keep her light shining in your eyes.

There will be Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home. Final services will be private. The family has entrusted care and services to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River), 810-229-9871.



Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 11, 2019
