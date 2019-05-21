|
Carole Jean Hall
Brighton - May 17, 2019, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Elmer. Dear mother of David, Richard, Dwayne and the late Jerry (Wanda). Step-mother of Carol Bankhead.Loving grandmother of Melany (Rolly) Olney, Jeffrey (Samantha), Samantha and Alexander Hall and great-grandmother of Meadow and Miranda Ritter and Kenzy Hall.
Visitation Tuesday 1 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) until time of funeral service at 3 p.m.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 21, 2019