Caroline J. Gustafson

Caroline J. Gustafson Obituary
Caroline J. Gustafson

Brighton - Passed away July 4, 2019 age 82.

Beloved wife of the late Howard. Dear mother of Jean, Terrie (Michael) Kelty and Michael. Loving grandmother of Jordan and Jacob. Also survived by sister Joann. Preceded in death by her parents Ernst (Elli) Stoeckel.

Memorial contributions can be made out to Arbor Hospice and The Humane Society. Care and services entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton (810) 229-9871.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehnfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 7, 2019
