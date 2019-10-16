|
Caroline Strong
Howell - Caroline Strong, age 83, lifetime Howell area resident, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 14, 1936, the daughter of Glenn and Minnie (Abramson) Chubb. She graduated from Howell High School in 1953 and worked at the County Road Commission. On March 22, 1958, she married Bruce P. Strong, who preceded her in death on March 7, 2019. Caroline was an avid gardener, seamstress that also knitted, crocheted and cross stitched. She was a beautiful homemaker, baker and hostess. She found peace and solitude living on a portion of her families Centennial Farm where many gardens, animals, childhood and adult memories were formed. Caroline was a 60 year member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon, bell ringer, choir member, was a piano player at the local nursing homes and a servant to others. She grew to know her Lord deeper through bible studies and Christian Women's Club. Book reading was a favorite pastime. She also served as a volunteer for the McPherson and St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary for thirty years. She was the loving mother of Richard (Debra) Strong of Montana, Glenn (Holly) Strong of Jackson and Susan (Neil) Thomas of Howell. Adoring grandmother of Garrett, Brandon, Xiaoxiao, Michael, Daniel and Tracy (Isaiah) Martinez; great-grandmother of Shaylene and Isaiah, Jr.; also survived by her sister, Nancy MacDonald. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Gerald and Duane Chubb. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 323 W. Grand River, Howell on Saturday October 19 at 10:00 A.M., visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Interment will be in Hartland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Howell. Please sign the family's guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019