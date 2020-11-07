Carolyn E. Dieterle
Carolyn E. Dieterle, age 79 of Swartz Creek and former lifelong resident of Livingston County, passed away peacefully late Friday afternoon, November 6, 2020. Born in Howell on April 1, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence W. and the late Edna M. (Hill) Dieterle. Carolyn was a 1959 graduate of Howell High School and 1963 graduate of Central Michigan University where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in teaching and had been a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She went on to teach at the Grand Blanc Myers Elementary School for two years. In Howell, Carolyn had been a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Loving sister of Shirley J. Spaulding of Swartz Creek and Paul W. (Maida) Dieterle of Swartz Creek. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Marie Dieterle of Flint; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother, Duane L. Dieterle and brother-in-law, James Spaulding. A funeral service in honor and celebration of Carolyn's life will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion Post 0294 in Swartz Creek, Michigan or the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 175 in Flint, Michigan. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com