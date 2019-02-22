Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI
Gregory - Carolyn Virginia Lambert, age 81 of Gregory, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born in Gaffney, South Carolina on August 28, 1937, she was the daughter of the late George Daniel and Nellie Mae (Painter) Lawing. Carolyn has been a Gregory area resident for the past 15 years. She attended Goldberg Trade school where she studied bookkeeping and shorthand and worked for Hutzel Women's Hospital in Detroit. Carolyn owned and operated Draperies Galore in Livonia with her lifetime partner and friend of 64 years Ulla McDonald and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Beloved husband of Stanley H. Lambert whom she married on September 26, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan. Loving mother of Ken (Debbie) Lambert of Northfield Township, Patsy (Ken) Sinclair of Livonia and Tom (Penny) Lambert of Howell. Proud grandmother of six and great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister of Dottie Lawing. She was preceded in death by her son Raymond George Lambert in 2016 and brother George Daniel "Danny" Lawing II in 2014. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) where funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Please sign the family's online guest book at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Feb. 22, 2019
