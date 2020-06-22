Carolyn Marie Barnard
Carolyn Marie (Smith) Barnard, who had been battling Alzheimer's disease for seven years, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack in her Howell, Michigan home on June 19, 2020. She was 75.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Thomas H. Barnard, and her children, Steve (Theresa) Barnard of Apex, North Carolina, and Lori (Brian) Stratton of Whitmore Lake, Michigan. She's also survived by her granddaughter, Ashlyn C. Barnard, and her older brother, Robert L. (Debbie) Smith, of Shalimar, Florida. Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Garnet M. Smith, of Howell, Michigan and father, Melvin L. Smith, of Akron, Ohio.
Carolyn was born September 12, 1944, in Akron, Ohio. While growing up, she loved to dance and later became a majorette at Coventry High School in Akron. After high school, Carolyn attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1967. As an educator, she enjoyed teaching high school English and Spanish in Ohio and West Virginia. On June 22, 1968, Carolyn married Thomas, a chemical engineer, whom she met at an Ohio University student dance in 1964 when they were both freshmen and The Beatles ruled the world.
Carolyn loved traveling with her husband all over Canada, Europe, Australia and the U.S., especially the Hawaiian island of Molokai. As a long-time music fan, she loved artists and musicians from several countries who would qualify as "great unknowns" to most people. Carolyn also devoured mystery novels by American, British, and Australian authors and was a huge fan of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
A memorial service and celebration of Carolyn's life will take place at a later date.
Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.