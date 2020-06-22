Carolyn Marie Barnard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Marie Barnard

Carolyn Marie (Smith) Barnard, who had been battling Alzheimer's disease for seven years, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack in her Howell, Michigan home on June 19, 2020. She was 75.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Thomas H. Barnard, and her children, Steve (Theresa) Barnard of Apex, North Carolina, and Lori (Brian) Stratton of Whitmore Lake, Michigan. She's also survived by her granddaughter, Ashlyn C. Barnard, and her older brother, Robert L. (Debbie) Smith, of Shalimar, Florida. Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Garnet M. Smith, of Howell, Michigan and father, Melvin L. Smith, of Akron, Ohio.

Carolyn was born September 12, 1944, in Akron, Ohio. While growing up, she loved to dance and later became a majorette at Coventry High School in Akron. After high school, Carolyn attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1967. As an educator, she enjoyed teaching high school English and Spanish in Ohio and West Virginia. On June 22, 1968, Carolyn married Thomas, a chemical engineer, whom she met at an Ohio University student dance in 1964 when they were both freshmen and The Beatles ruled the world.

Carolyn loved traveling with her husband all over Canada, Europe, Australia and the U.S., especially the Hawaiian island of Molokai. As a long-time music fan, she loved artists and musicians from several countries who would qualify as "great unknowns" to most people. Carolyn also devoured mystery novels by American, British, and Australian authors and was a huge fan of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

A memorial service and celebration of Carolyn's life will take place at a later date.

Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved