Catherine Louise Slayton
Catherine Louise Slayton

Catherine Louise Slayton, age 72 of Howell, passed away peacefully at her home early Friday morning, October 30, 2020. Born on November 18, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. Buchan and the late Beatrice A. Froling. Cathy was a lifelong Howell area resident and 1965 graduate of Howell High School going on to receive an Associate Degree in Biblical Studies from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. She had been employed by McPherson (St. Joseph Mercy Livingston) Hospital for 27 years and had volunteered at the hospital for the Red Cross for over 20 years. Cathy also served on the Red Cross Board and had received a recognition plaque from the Red Cross for time and service as Chairperson for Volunteers. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Howell where she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Dorcas/Mary Martha Circle. Loving sister of Joann (John) Graybeal of Milford, Richard (Sharon) Buchan of Grand Rapids and Ron Buchan of Grand Rapids. Also survived by eight nieces and nephews, four great-nieces and nephews and her uncle, Dave Froling of Clarkston. A funeral service in honor and celebration of Cathy's life will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation beginning 10 a.m.) at the First United Methodist Church, 1230 Bower Street, Howell, MI 48843. Reverend Scott Otis officiating. Interment will follow at Howell Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Howell. Please visit the family's online guest book at www. macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 30 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
