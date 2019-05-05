Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
West Highland Baptist Church
1116 S. Hickory Road
Milford, MI
C.h. "Curly" Moore Obituary
C.H. "Curly" Moore

Howell - C.H. Moore "Curly", age 91, of Hartland Township, MI, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born in Tyrone Township, MI on February 20, 1928 to Arthur and Alice (Fessel) Moore. Beloved husband of Caroline Moore who preceded him in death in March 1954 and his second wife, Irma Mae Moore on August 4, 2004. Loving father of Virginia (Bob) Boyes and Linda (Mike) Boyes both of Hartland and Kirk (Karen) Moore of Howell. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren with one on the way and sister, Dorothy Render of Brighton. Curly was raised as a farmer, and then was a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf but mostly spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Curly was a member of West Highland Baptist Church 1116 S. Hickory Road, Milford, MI where the funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Riddle Cemetery. Visitation will be at on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions may be made to the West Highland Baptist Church or to Heartland Hospice. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 5, 2019
