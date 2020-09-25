1/1
Charlene Fay Rutherford
Charlene Fay Rutherford

Charlene Fay Rutherford (Char, 2-E), 67 of Brighton, Michigan lost her courageous battle of Pancreatic Cancer on September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Laverne Nichols, her husband Russell, and her son Jason Rutherford. Proud mom of Stacy (Ted) Warthman and Shannon (Andy) Brown, and loving grandma to Hannah, Halle, Hope, Hayden, McKenna, Mason, Kailee, Madison, Samantha and Julianna.

She was born in Highland Park and was a Farmington High School graduate. Married at 19 years old to her high school sweetheart Russ, they soon started a family. While being a full time homemaker, she pursued her Cosmetology license and also worked in their family business, Hess Glass in Detroit. Being a grandma was her biggest accomplishment! She cherished her time with family and friends and enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, sewing, playing cards and helping others. She and Russ loved riding motorcycles and traveling across the US in their motorhome as well as spending time in Florida.

A funeral service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, donations made to The Red Cross or Arbor Hospice would be appreciated.




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
