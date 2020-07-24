Charles, "Chuck" Fordyce
Highland - Charles H. Fordyce, "Chuck" passed away peacefully at home with his family July 15, 2020 at age 81. Preceded in death by his parents Leslie & Vida; son Charles; daughter Julie & brother Lorin "Bud". He is survived by his sons Scott, Harvey & Brian; step-children Vickie, Cherie & Danny; sister, Mary Wellman; grandchildren Jeffrey, Heather, Jennifer, Samantha, Lynda, Anthony, Michael, Lilly, Stevie, Tessa & Nathan; 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. A Celebration of Life Memorial is being planned for August. View full obituary at: www.lynchandsonsmilford.com