Charlie passed into eternal rest on February 14, 2019; alongside him was his loving wife, Beverly, of 59 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Marjorie Musson and his brother Ralph Musson.
Charlie is survived by his wife Beverly, son Robert (Lori) Musson of Howell, MI; daughter Barbara (Bruce) Snyder of Jackson, MI; and son William (Christine) Musson of Bradenton, FL.
He is also survived by Grandson's; Shane, Clayton, William Jr, Matthew, Rogan and James. He was also blessed with great grandchildren; Kenzie, Gracie and Athena.
Charlie lived a very busy life as a farmer and the owner/operator of Musson Building Company with his brother and best friend Ralph. Charlie and Ralph left many footprints throughout the community with the homes they built and remodeled.
Over his life time, Charlie took pride in serving his country in the United States Army Reserve as well as his community on several boards within the Marion Township.
Charlie had a passion for hunting and fishing. His love and passion for hunting and fishing has been passed down through the generations of his children and his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Beverly, and spending time at their cabin Up North on the lake
His quick wit and hysterical sense of humor will be missed by so many; especially during "Coffee Hour" at the corner. He was a gentle giant and a kind soul who helped anyone and everyone he could.
His family would like to thank the staff of Caretel Inn of Brighton for their love and compassion during his care there. They would also like to thank The Care Team of Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and guidance during this difficult journey over the past year. They've all become a huge part of Charlie's "Family" and will never be forgotten.
Cremation has taken place per his wishes. There will be a memorial held at the Marion Township hall on 3/17/19 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
