Cheryl K. Parks
Brighton - Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Dear mother of Tim Parks (Rob Sutschek), Amanda Spooner and Amy McRae. Loving grandmother of Matthew and Andrew McRae; Zayda Richards. Sister of Richard (Karen). Preceded in death by brother Robert (the late Sandy) and Karen (the late Ken) Best. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made to the . Care and services have been entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton (810) 229-9871. Share a "Memorial Tribute with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 11, 2019