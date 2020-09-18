Chester E. Harkiewicz
Brighton - Chester E. Harkiewicz, a resident of Brighton, Michigan, died peacefully on September 16, 2020 at the age of 89.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan to parents, Eugene and Frances (nee. Paweski) on September 11, 1931. After graduating from Chadsey High School in Detroit, Chester enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS F. D. Roosevelt. He went on to serve as a Patrolman and Sergeant with the Detroit Police Department for many years and in later years worked security with AAA Insurance Company.
He is survived by his wife, Gail; children, Steve (Toni), Susan (Marty) Clarke, Briant (Debbie), Mary (Peter) Battle, Dyan (Bill) Alexander, Chris (Jacki) Walker, Anthony (Cheryl) Walker; thirteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Road, Brighton, on Monday, September 21, at 10:30AM, with gathering beginning at 9:30AM. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in his name to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to the Humane Society of Livingston County.
For further information, phone Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Brighton at 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com
.