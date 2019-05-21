Services
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River)
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River)
Chester Lapa Obituary
Chester Lapa

Brighton - May 16, 2019, age 72 of Brighton. Beloved husband of Kathy. Loving father of Martin W. (Traci) and Patrick J. (Jennifer). Proud grandfather of Braden, William, Jacob, Landon, Kiersten, and Emily. Dear brother of Lucina (David) Pilarski. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, May 22 from 2-8 pm at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (at 3rd St.) Scripture Service Wednesday at 7:00 pm. Memorial Visitation Friday, May 24 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River) until the time of the Memorial Mass at 12 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Livingston Women's Club at http://www.thelivingstonwomensclub.com/ Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 21, 2019
