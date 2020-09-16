Christian Dale Milder
Gaines - Age 45, of Gaines, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a life celebration service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to his family for funeral expenses by visiting the Go Fund Me link at https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-the-sudden-loss-of-a-dear-friends-husband
Chris was born July 28, 1975 in Livonia, the son of Dale Bruce and Linda Joann (Hildebrandt) Milder. He was a 1995 graduate of Byron High School and attended Schoolcraft College in Culinary Arts. He was employed by Nog Heller in Milford and had worked for Loc Performance in Lansing. Chris was an avid fisherman, hunter, and University of Michigan football fan.
Surviving are: his wife, Brenda; son, Landon Lee; parents; Linda and Dale Milder of Springport; sisters, Joy (fiance' Dave) Cassar of Holly, Dawn (Chris) Steeb of Ann Arbor, and Marisa (Andrew) Cassar of Fowlerville; grandmother, Betty Hildebrandt of Detroit; nieces and nephews, Dalton, David, Jessica, Jordan, Brittany, Dora, and Rebekah.