Christopher J. Swatsenbarg
Ann Arbor - Christopher J. Swatsenbarg, age 52, resident of Ann Arbor since 2011 passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born November 6, 1967 in Detroit, MI to James and Diane (Paula Myers) Swatsenbarg. Chris was a CMM Programer at Ford Motor Company for many years. He recently began employment at Michigan Medicine where he was recognized as one of the Hidden Heroes during the COVID pandemic. Chris was an avid UM football fan who never missed a game. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, as well as spending time in the outdoors fishing and target shooting. Chris was a history enthusiast and had a vast amount of knowledge in the subject area. He enjoyed reading as a pastime. Chris is survived by his children, Eli and Amelia Swatsenbarg, and their mother Tracy Meade of Palm Harbor, FL; His sister Staci Swatsenbarg of Royal Oak, MI; His brother Barry Swatsenbarg, sister-in-law Dawn Swatsenbarg, nieces Karlee and Ayva Swatsenbarg of Howell, MI; His stepmother Linda Swatsenbarg of Novi, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Diane Swatsenbarg of Bloomfield Hills, MI. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 3-4pm at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 North Michigan Avenue, Howell, MI. (517)546-2800. A funeral service will begin at 4pm, with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be sent to Avalon Housing, 1327 Jones Drive, Suite 102, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Avalonhousing.org for online contributions. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.