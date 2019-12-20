Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
440 E. Washington Street
Howell, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare Edmund Smith


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clare Edmund Smith Obituary
Clare Edmund Smith

Howell - Clare Edmund Smith, age 95 of Howell, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born November 11, 1924 in Howell, the son of Lucius and Laura (Doyle) Smith. Clare was a member of American Legion Post #141, Howell and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had farmed all of his life. He loved to work and had also been employed by Consumers Gas Company, retiring after 40 plus years of service. Beloved husband of Thelma Smith who preceded him in death on September 29, 1999. Loving father of Brian Smith, the late Mark Smith and the late Dave Smith. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Andy) Douglas, Mark (Candace) Smith, Kirby (Ashley) Smith, Minda Smith; eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by daughter-in-law, Kathy Smith; brother, Max R. Smith and many other extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lucius and sister, Edytha. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. with a Rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday December 27, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 440 E. Washington Street (at Fowler St.), Howell on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Pinckney. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Howell or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please sign the family's online guest book at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -