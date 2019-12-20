|
Clare Edmund Smith
Howell - Clare Edmund Smith, age 95 of Howell, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born November 11, 1924 in Howell, the son of Lucius and Laura (Doyle) Smith. Clare was a member of American Legion Post #141, Howell and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had farmed all of his life. He loved to work and had also been employed by Consumers Gas Company, retiring after 40 plus years of service. Beloved husband of Thelma Smith who preceded him in death on September 29, 1999. Loving father of Brian Smith, the late Mark Smith and the late Dave Smith. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Andy) Douglas, Mark (Candace) Smith, Kirby (Ashley) Smith, Minda Smith; eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by daughter-in-law, Kathy Smith; brother, Max R. Smith and many other extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lucius and sister, Edytha. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. with a Rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday December 27, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 440 E. Washington Street (at Fowler St.), Howell on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Pinckney. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Howell or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please sign the family's online guest book at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019