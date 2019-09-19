|
Connie Kay Michaud
Howell - Connie Kay Michaud, age 73 of Howell, passed away at home on Monday, September 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Howell on May 4, 1946 to Sumner and Mary (Gardner) Drew. Connie graduated from Howell High School in 1965. She married Robert Michaud in 1968 at First Baptist Church of Howell. Connie enjoyed camping, playing Euchre and was devoted to her church, Trinity United Methodist of Fowlerville where she served as treasurer. She also took pride in serving her community as the Iosco Township Clerk for many years. Connie is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Rory (Bill); grandchildren, Reid, Nick, June; sisters, Linda (Harold), Victoria (Jack) and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, officiated by Pastor Mark Huff. Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 19, 2019