Connie Stagger
1951 - 2020
Connie Stagger

Hartland - Passed away November 20, at the age of 69. Connie was born on June 22, 1951 to Ollie and Ada Trout. On March 27, 1971, she married the love of her life, James. From that union they were blessed with 3 daughters, Caryn Wilson, Laura (Brian) Smith, and Melinda (Michael) Fabry. She loved photography, sewing and quilting, feeding hummingbirds and orioles, and planting flowers. Connie was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church. She enjoyed camping, going to Florida and walks on the beach. But most of all, she loved her family. Connie leaves behind her husband, James, and daughters, Caryn, Laura, and Melinda. Connie was the dear grandmother of Paige, Brooke, and Isabella Wilson, Rowan Smith, and Lydia and Nicholas Fabry. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Seif. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the American Lung Association would be appreciated. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com. Care and services entrusted to Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
