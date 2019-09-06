|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Crystal
Banker
1958 - 2012
*
My Crystal... I don't remember what day it was when you first said hello, I only know you said goodbye too soon. Crystal, my heart is so lonely without you.
*
I have been told that it will take time to heal, to come to terms with your passing. There just isn't enough time in this world... it has been seven years since you left on your journey and I miss you more and more with each passing day.
*
They fall like rain
Every hour a thought
Everyday a tear
Wishing you were here
*
I miss you girl
Waiting for your song
All of my love to you
Steve
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 6, 2019