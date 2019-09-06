Resources
Crystal Banker

1958 - 2012

My Crystal... I don't remember what day it was when you first said hello, I only know you said goodbye too soon. Crystal, my heart is so lonely without you.

I have been told that it will take time to heal, to come to terms with your passing. There just isn't enough time in this world... it has been seven years since you left on your journey and I miss you more and more with each passing day.

They fall like rain

Every hour a thought

Everyday a tear

Wishing you were here

I miss you girl

Waiting for your song

All of my love to you

Steve



Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 6, 2019
