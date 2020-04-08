|
Cynthia Mao Chan
Howell - Cynthia Mao Chan, 88, died of cancer and congestive heart failure on Friday, March 27, 2020 in the care of The Willows at Howell. Born May 9, 1931 in the Republic of China, Mrs. Chan and her family faced many trials during the Japanese occupation, from her father escaping Nanking the night before the Nanking Massacre to Mrs. Chan opening her bedroom window and discovering a Japanese cannon aimed at her house. During the following Chinese Communist Revolution, Mrs. Chan's family had to flee Shanghai as her father had Western connections. In 1948, they sailed to Hong Kong, a gaping hole in the boat's floor. In Hong Kong, Mrs. Chan learned Cantonese and, as the oldest sibling, worked in a stationery store to support her family. Mrs. Chan's parents and youngest brother emigrated to America, settling in Boston. Mrs. Chan arrived with siblings Dorothy and Jackson in 1958. Once in America, Mrs. Chan moved to New York City and worked as a research assistant at Columbia University. In 1960, she married Fu-Chi Chan. After starting a family, they moved to Dobbs Ferry, New York. There, Mrs. Chan enjoyed hosting family gatherings, every occasion celebrated over a generous dinner and hearty banter. In 2005, Mrs. Chan moved to Manhattan near daughter Audrey where she treasured the music of the city and time with family. In 2015, Mrs. Chan moved to Michigan, living with son Albert before moving to Woodland Village then The Willows at Howell. In Michigan, Mrs. Chan enjoyed attending services at Grace Lutheran Church of Howell, supporting chapel services at Woodland Village with her keyboard skills, and sharing meals with loved ones. Mrs. Chan is survived by her son, Albert (Sally) Chan of Howell; daughter, Audrey (Jim Iorio) Chan of London, England; grandchildren, Rachel and Rebecca Chan of Howell and William and Thomas Iorio of London, England; sister, Dorothy (Louis) Chiang of Paducah, Kentucky; and brother, Danny (Dorothy, deceased) Mao of Valley Spring, California. Mrs. Chan is predeceased by her husband, Fu-Chi Chan; father, Tsong-Yung Mao; mother, Ai-Tseng Lee; brother, Jackson (Sau Ping Zai) Mao; and granddaughter, Ella Chan. Memorial services and charitable designations are to be determined. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020