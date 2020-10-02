Cynthia Marie "Cindi" Doll
Cynthia Marie "Cindi" Doll, age 73, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home in Paris, Michigan. She was born September 28, 1947, in Midland, the daughter of Joseph and Rosemary (Jewell) Currie. Cindi graduated from Ferndale High School in 1965. She married Roger Doll May 21, 1967 in Ferndale and moved to Madison Heights. They later relocated to Brighton where they raised their two sons. Cindi enjoyed driving her kids to hockey all the way through Jr. A League and going to NASCAR races with her husband. In 2001 Roger retired and together they made their home in Paris. Cindi liked going to the Ferris State University pool three days a week to swim with friends and afterwards going to breakfast. She loved tending her flower garden and being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years Roger of Paris; sons Brett (Christy) Doll of Howell and Keith Doll of Highland; sister Bette Webb of Saugatuck; grandchildren Harry and Lucy; and many nieces and nephews. Cindi was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no scheduled services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in Cindi's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
