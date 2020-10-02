1/
Cynthia Marie "Cindi" Doll
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Marie "Cindi" Doll

Cynthia Marie "Cindi" Doll, age 73, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home in Paris, Michigan. She was born September 28, 1947, in Midland, the daughter of Joseph and Rosemary (Jewell) Currie. Cindi graduated from Ferndale High School in 1965. She married Roger Doll May 21, 1967 in Ferndale and moved to Madison Heights. They later relocated to Brighton where they raised their two sons. Cindi enjoyed driving her kids to hockey all the way through Jr. A League and going to NASCAR races with her husband. In 2001 Roger retired and together they made their home in Paris. Cindi liked going to the Ferris State University pool three days a week to swim with friends and afterwards going to breakfast. She loved tending her flower garden and being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years Roger of Paris; sons Brett (Christy) Doll of Howell and Keith Doll of Highland; sister Bette Webb of Saugatuck; grandchildren Harry and Lucy; and many nieces and nephews. Cindi was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no scheduled services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in Cindi's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please sign the register book or share a memory at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com

The family is being cared for by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Homes of Mecosta County.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved