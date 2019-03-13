Dan Rosenhack



Howell - Dan Rosenhack, age 51 of Howell, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born December 16, 1967, in Camden, New Jersey, son of Paul & Phyllis (O'Shea) Rosenhack of New York. He later resided in Virginia, Wisconsin, New York, eventually settling in Michigan. Dan was proud to work for Gordon Food Service for the last 28 years. He enjoyed biking, watching hockey and football, cheering for Wisconsin & the Packers, playing guitar and taking trips to the casino. Throughout his 20-month battle with brain cancer, Dan put his faith in God, trusting him fully with whatever path He had chosen for him. Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy (Wagner) Rosenhack; children, Kaytlin (Matthew) Parrella, Meghan (Kyle) Tyson, and John (Karyn) Hockey, all of New York, Gabrielle Rosenhack of Brighton; step-daughters, Emily & Courtney Zwack of Howell; mother Phyllis Rosenhack; brother Andrew Rosenhack of New York; grandson Cael as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Paul Rosenhack. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). A funeral service be held on Monday, March 18 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Community Bible Church, 7372 Grand River Ave., Brighton. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 10:30 A.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to Community Bible Church's Joy in the City, a community outreach ministry. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











