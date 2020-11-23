Daniel J. Carroll
Traverse City - His Legacy… Daniel Joseph Carroll, Age 90, passed away November 21, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1929 in Ecorse, MI to Daniel and Agnes (Klamures) Carroll. Daniel proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He married Janet Macdonald on September 27, 1997. In Daniel's sparetime, he enjoyed walking on the beach, boating, fishing, camping, riding his bike, and playing baseball. In the winter, he liked to go on cruises. Daniel was a big Detroit Tigers fan. Most of all, Daniel loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His Family… Daniel leaves behind his wife, Jan; children, Dan (Karen), Tim (Debbie), John (Kathy), David (Tracy), Bobby Eisenhart, Mac Eisenhart; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Adeline Drotar. Daniel is preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia.
His Farewell… Daniel's Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Father Brendan Walsh will serve as presider. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Michigan. Please leave a message of comfort for Daniel's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
