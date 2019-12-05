|
|
Daniel J. McCollum, 78, of Munising, succumbed to complications from cancer and Parkinson's disease Sunday morning, December 1, 2019 at Munising Memorial Hospital with his children, Julie and John, by his side.
Dan was employed by Howell Gear/Teledyne Howell Penncraft for 37 years and coached for 17 years with the Howell Junior Football League. A graveside service will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Munising in the spring of 2020.
The Canale-Tonella Funeral Home is assisting the family where a complete obituary for Dan may be viewed at canalefuneral.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019