MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Ypsilanti - Daniel William Keough, of Ypsilanti, formerly of Howell, passed away on June7, 2019, at the age of 59. He leaves behind his loving wife, Cherie; son, Benjamin; and daughter, Emily. Dan is also survived by his father, Thomas Keough, of Howell; sisters, Donna Gehringer (Bill) of Howell and Kathleen Keough of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and brothers, Thomas, Robert (Terrie), David (Val), Richard (Jennifer), and Patrick (Judy), all of Howell; John, of Ypsilanti, and James (Kathryn), of Cadillac. He was an amazing uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dan was a special man who will be greatly missed. A receiving of friends will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 12, 2019
