Daniel Ross Bierer passed away on Nov. 11, 2019. Daniel was born July 1, 1938 to Ruth and Daniel Bierer, raised on the family's farm, and remained in Hartland for the remainder of his life.
Daniel was preceded in death by his wife Karen. Survived by his three sons Michael, Robert, (Sons of Carolyn Bierer-Lynch) and Daniel. (Son of Karen Bierer) Mother of Kim, Patrick, Kathy, Pete, Paul, Kerry, and Phil. Grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Daniel retired from the General Motors Proving Grounds after 30 years and had also served in the United States Army. He was an active member of his community, being involved with the Hartland Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, and a long-standing member of the Hartland United Methodist Church.
The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11am at the Hartland United Methodist Church. After the service a luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hartland United Methodist Church, or Hartland Meals on Wheels.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019