Daniel W. Morgan
Fenton - Passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 49. Daniel was the beloved husband of Michelle and loving father of Caleb Ketchum, Todd (Madison McKee), Mathew, Hannah and the late Aaron John Morgan. He was the cherished son of Athea (Jim) Baughn and the late William Morgan. Daniel was the dear brother of Pamela Saylor and Marti (Doyle) Briggs.
There will be Memorial Visitation at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (S. of Grand River) on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of his Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019