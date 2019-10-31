Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Daniel W. Morgan

Daniel W. Morgan Obituary
Daniel W. Morgan

Fenton - Passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 49. Daniel was the beloved husband of Michelle and loving father of Caleb Ketchum, Todd (Madison McKee), Mathew, Hannah and the late Aaron John Morgan. He was the cherished son of Athea (Jim) Baughn and the late William Morgan. Daniel was the dear brother of Pamela Saylor and Marti (Doyle) Briggs.

There will be Memorial Visitation at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (S. of Grand River) on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of his Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m.

Share a Memorial Tribute with the family at keehnfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
