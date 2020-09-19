1/1
Danielle Dragan
1947 - 2020
Danielle Dragan

Danielle A. Dragan, age 73 of Howell, passed away peacefully late Friday morning, September 18, 2020 at Sunshine Cottage in Howell. Born in Detroit on July 9, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Gerald A. and the late Jacqueline (Defer) Toby. Danielle has been a long time Howell area resident. She had attended Oakland University and Michigan State University, graduating from M.S.U. in vocal music. Danielle taught voice lessons at Shafer's House of Music for over 20 years, had sung at Carnegie Hall in New York and Ford Auditorium in Detroit. She was a founding member of the Livingston County Coral, performed a yearly vocal concert for her students at St. John's Church in Fowlerville, served as the music director for the Community Theater of Howell for many years and had participated in the Schoolcraft College choir in Livonia. Danielle had also volunteered for LACASA and the Howell Nature Center. She was a world traveler, enjoyed reading and spending time with her kitty, Boo. Beloved wife of nearly 50 years to Gerhard "Gary" Dragan whom she married in Livonia on May 7, 1971. Loving mother of Kim (Tim) Skutt of East Lansing and Diana (Nicole) Dragan of Howell. Also survived by her sister, Linda Zettel of Swartz Creek; two nieces and one nephew. A memorial service in honor and celebration of Danielle's life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (visitation beginning 12 noon) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions are suggested to LACASA or the Howell Nature Center. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
SEP
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
