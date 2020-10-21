Darlene Faith Shanks
Howell - Darlene Faith Shanks, age 82, of Howell, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born April 23, 1938 in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of Richard B. and Beatrice I. (Gauthier) Hill. Loving wife of John Henry Shanks whom she married in Detroit on September 12, 1962 and he preceded her in death on June 18, 2008. Beloved father of Steven (Eileen) Shanks of Dundee, Hubert (Debbie) Hoskins of Howell and Marie (Peter) Kuz of Howell. Also survived by nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. Darlene was a women of great faith and her greatest joy was enjoying and raising her family and grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell (517-546-2800) Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com