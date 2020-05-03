|
David A. Wagner, 79, of Seven Valleys, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday May 1, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. His family was privileged to be by his side as he entered eternity. He was the husband of Susan J. (Gemmill) Wagner. The couple celebrated a 59th wedding anniversary on October 15, 2019.
Due to the covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
David was born on Dec. 31, 1940 and was a son of the late Richard C. "Dick" and Ruth A. (Shearer) Wagner.
He was a 1958 graduate of Susquehannock High School and retired in 2006 from Tyco, Inc., where he was employed as a Setup Adjuster. After retirement he used his 'Mr. Fix-it' skills to help with his daughter-in-laws home staging business.
He was a member of Glenview Alliance Church where he served as a Trustee. the Jefferson Sportsmen's Association and was an avid hunter and fisherman for most of his life.
Besides his wife he leaves a daughter, Gretchen Moyer and husband Jeff; a son David R. Wagner and wife Amy; five grandchildren, Monica, Michael (wife Elizabeth), and Andrew Houston (wife Stephanie), Nick Wagner and Abby Travers (husband Andrew); five great grandchildren, Marissa, Dorothy, Jane, Cassidy, and Aiden Houston; a sister, Beverly Burg; and three brothers, Richard, Michael, and Barry "Chet" Wagner.
He was loving and dedicated to his entire family and his many friends. We will miss his wonderful laugh and his servant heart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glenview Alliance Church Benevolent Fund, 10037 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock PA 17327 or to DAV – Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be made at geiple.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 3 to May 4, 2020