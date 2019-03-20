|
|
David C. Whyte
- - Aged 82, passed away on February 28,2019.Born August 20, 1936 in Ontario Canada, Dave served in the Canadian Navy prior to marrying his wife, Barbara Anne Francis, in 1956. Survived by Barbara, son Troy (Bethany) Whyte, granddaughter Taylor Whyte, brothers Thomas (Victoria) Whyte, Terrence (Susan) Whyte and sister Jennifer (Scott) Crooks along with his niece and many nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, David Richardson Whyte.
Dave was an avid boater and fisherman. He was a lifelong hockey fan and was instrumental in the formation of the Livingston county youth hockey league. He coached both youth hockey and Brighton High School Hockey. He was well known for his big laugh, love of stories and sense of humor. He enjoyed auto racing, golf, and above all else, time with his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, 2019 from 1-4PM at John's Pizzeria Restaurant, 1492 N. Leroy St, Fenton, MI 48430.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 20, 2019