|
|
David E. Shook
Brighton - December 26, 2019, Age 87.
David E. Shook was born March 24, 1932 to Earl D. and Lorena (Bernard) Shook. On June 13, 1957 he married Vada Hamilton. He is a member of the Living Water Church of Whitmore Lake. He was a barber for many years, working at the Michigan Union Barber Shop. He retired from the Hatcher Library.
David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vada. He is survived by a daughter, Teresa L. (John) Atkinson of Ypsilanti, MI, a son Earl D. (Debbie) Shook of Gregory, MI, 3 grandchildren, Joshua Raymond and Jennifer (Joe) Wickenhoefer and Tom Shook. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Mary A. Hinman of Fremont, IN and Dephine Cole of Jonesville, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-father Gaston Pann as well as a brother, Dean Shook and a sister, Marjorie Peters.
Visitation will be Sunday,4-8 pm at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River Ave.). Gathering Monday, 9 a.m. until time of David's funeral service at 10 a.m. followed by the burial at Washtenong Memorial Park. Funeral military honors will be conducted.
Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019