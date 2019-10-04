Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church
2101 S. Hacker Rd
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
David Felder Obituary
David Felder

Brighton - October 1, 2019, Age 59

Beloved husband of Kim of 34 years. Loving father of Kelly and Bradley. Dear brother of Kathie (John) Lietzau, Debbie Felder-Smith (Bob Smith) and Sandie (Ed Scherly) Schaffier.

Resting at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) Monday, 2-8 p.m. Time of Sharing at 6 p.m. Funeral visitation Tuesday, 11 a.m., Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Hacker Rd. (NE of Grand River) until funeral service at 12 p.m.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Oct. 4, 2019
