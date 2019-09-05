|
David Michael Imber
Howell - David Michael Imber, age 38 of Howell, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy, courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born November 5, 1980 in Southfield, MI to Jeff and Marilyn (McGloughlin) Imber. Dave graduated from Pinckney High School and continued on to Eastern Michigan University where he joined the ROTC and obtained his bachelor's degree. He joined the United States Army in 2005 serving with several units including the 82nd Airborne Division as well as overseas in Iraq. In 2010, Dave married Julie Hansen. Dave also proudly served his community as a corrections officer with the Livingston County Sheriff's Department and as a police officer with the City of Lathrup Village. He truly enjoyed the outdoors but most of all cherished his family. Dave is survived by his wife, Julie; daughters, Brooke and Mia; parents, Jeff and Marilyn; brother Jon (Jillian); sister, Lindsey; niece, Joslyn and nephew, Jackson. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M with funeral services held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at 2|42 Community Church, 7526 Grand River Ave., Brighton, MI. Friends may visit beginning at 9:00 A.M on Friday at the church. Interment will follow at Howell Memorial Cemetery, Howell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Brain Tumor Association @ www.abta.org or Dave's GoFundMe @ https://www.gofundme.com/officerdaveimber. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 5, 2019