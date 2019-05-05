David Paul Kuehnl



Howell - David Paul Kuehnl went home to Jesus on April 26th, 2019 at age 79. David was born to Harold and Phyllis Kuehnl on 12/21/1939 in Toledo Ohio. The middle of 7 children, David was dedicated to helping his parents and younger siblings. He was hardworking, caring and giving throughout his life. David is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas and Joseph. He is survived by his siblings Barbara, Michael (Carol), Suzanne and Glenn (Barbara); his wife, Elaine, his children, Shannon, Thadd (Tanya) and Heather, his grandchildren, Brianna (Joseph), Brittlind, Sydney (Benjamin), Seth, Aden, Brock and Sophia, and great grandchildren, Violet, Archer, Enoch, Brendon, Ronan and Emry. David met Elaine, in 1961 at a vegetable stand that he passed daily. Admiring the dark-haired beauty, he mustered the courage to stop and ask the farmer's daughter for a date. They married in 1962. David served in the U.S. Air Force and continued for 17 years in the USAF Reserves. In his youth, David worked at the family grocery store in Toledo. After his father's premature passing, he elected to help his mother with the store over attending law school. He then went on to Toledo Trust; working his way from a bank runner, to teller and onto become one of the bank's youngest branch managers. In 1976, he partnered with his brother, Michael, to form a working relationship that would last the balance of his life. Bringing aboard brothers: Joseph (through '91) & Glenn, nephew: Jeffrey Parrish ('96-2006) and son, Thadd, the company would bring both joy and success. A highlight of the business environment was the "Board Room" a.k.a. the Ping Pong table. The entry fee (one quarter) brought competitively good times for 4 decades. More than a loving family man, he also enjoyed golf, tennis, backyard sports, attending bull-riding events and working outdoors; especially when it was alongside his bride of 57 years. Dave held an unwavering biblical faith in God which personally began during Bible camp at the age of thirteen. He walked out his faith, putting God, family, friends and associates first. He did not care about recognition for his countless acts of generosity, he just wanted to be sure every need was met. David now resides in heaven with his parents and brothers, Thomas and Joseph. Not for his efforts, but by grace alone, David has heard the long-awaited words, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." Psalm 91:11-"For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways." A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:30 A.M at Brighton Church of the Nazarene (7669 Brighton Rd., Brighton). Friends may visit beginning at 9:30 A.M. Luncheon following the service at the church. Entombment will take place at Washtenong Memorial Park after the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the (David Paul Kuehnl Memorial ID 11627593). Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











